Ex-Texas cop pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend

BASTROP, Texas - A former Texas police officer has admitted that he fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend, reversing his not guilty plea and bringing his capital murder case to a close just months before he was scheduled to go on trial. The Austin American Statesmen reports that 36-year-old ex-Austin officer VonTrey Clark will be sentenced to life in prison without parole under the plea agreement. Samantha Dean’s body was found behind a vacant building in Bastrop County in February 2015. She had been shot three times. Prosecutors have said Dean was seven months pregnant with Clark’s child. They said Clark paid two men $5,000 to kill her.

