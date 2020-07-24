EXCLUSIVE: Inside a Valley hospital's COVID-19 ICU unit
The Mission Regional Medical Center and all hospitals around the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing the effects of the coronavirus surge.
Currently, 75% of the hospital is being used to treat coronavirus patients.
Kane Dawson, the hospital's CEO, says on average they admit 120 COVID-19 patients a week. The most they've admitted in one day is 46, and that number keeps climbing.
Dawson explains the strain on medical workers is constant – most working more than 100 hours each week.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS took a look inside the COVID-19 ICU unit at Mission Regional Medical Center.
