Exhibit raising awareness about human trafficking now open at Brownsville's Texas Southmost College

A new exhibit designed to raise awareness about human trafficking is now open at Texas Southmost College.

The exhibit, “Not Alone – Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking," tells the stories of survivors of human trafficking.

United Way of Southern Cameron County and the Bullock Museum are partners in the exhibit.

"We were actually one of four cities to in the nation to be chosen to pilot this work,” Wendy de Leon of United Way of Southern Cameron County said. "So, it's happening all around us, and we just want people to open their eyes, open their ears and just be able to help us with that."

The exhibit is free and will run Monday through Saturday until April 9.