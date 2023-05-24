Expansion of UT Health RGV clinic in San Carlos increases affordable healthcare access

UT Health RGV doubled the size of their San Carlos primary health clinic.

The facility now has eight extra rooms.

The clinic is one of three of UT Health RGV’s area health education centers that serve as a place to educate and train future doctors from UTRGV’s School of Medicine while providing access to affordable health care to rural communities.

“The expansion is all about providing additional service to our community because of the great success we've had over the past almost six years now,” John Ronnau, UTRGV School of Medicine’s senior associate dean for community health partnerships said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 provided UT Health RGV with the 1,200 square foot building.

With the additional space, the facility will be able to see about 500 more patients every year.