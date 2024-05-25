Expert offers at home tips to prevent mosquitoes

Steve Moore, also known as “Mosquito Steve,” has been studying mosquitoes for over 20 years.

“I’ve had more than 2,000 mosquito bites in one night,” Moore said. “I've been doing research and development on mosquito products from sprayers to all kinds of misting and devices since 2001."

Moore says people waste a lot of money every year on mosquito control services when there's home remedies that work just as well.

“I'd try the [mosquito repellent] incense, which is just amazing,” Moore said, adding that he also recommends candles made from all natural ingredients.

Moore’s recommendations come as the city of Weslaco undergoes its second round of mosquito spraying throughout the city. The first round of spraying was completed in April.

According to Moore, another way you can keep mosquitoes away from your home is to remove any standing water. If you're going outside, remember to use mosquito repellent.

