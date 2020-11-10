Experts are predicting the Biden administration will change U.S. immigration laws

Now that the United States has chosen a new president, some experts are predicting that the Biden administration could make changes in U.S. immigration policy.

Jodi Goodwin, immigration lawyer said with President-Elect Joe Biden being in the White House soon, this could mean a possible reversal of the Migrant Protection Protocol.

"So these policies can be changed from one day to the next," Goodwin said. "That's something that myself along with a lot of other collaborators along the border are working with the transition team to develop a very clear detailed plan."

UTRGV Political Scientist Charles Olney said Joe Biden could find himself with several set-backs.

"Anything that they would want to change in terms of changing legal status still would require legislation," Olney said.

Olney adds that it could be more challenging for parents of DACA recipients to legalize their immigration status.

Goodwin said with the mostly conservative supreme court, Biden could enact executive order, but not unilaterally make changes to immigration law without congress.

