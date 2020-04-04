Experts explain different types of coronavirus tests

WESLACO – The number of coronavirus cases is expected to rise in the Rio Grande Valley as more testing becomes available.

Drive-thrus, labs and hospitals are using tests that can take a few days to let people know if they have the virus. They’re called polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez explained the sample collected during the test goes through three phases before a machine analysis.

“So, you have several reagents along the pathway. It takes longer. It's more, it's very specific. But you have a spot, many spots on that chain to run out of supplies. So, that's why the PCR tests are taking such a long time,” said Melendez.

Seeing the need of a supply grow prompted the veterinary medical diagnostic lab in College Station, Texas to donate materials that can be used to collect samples. The supplies were repurposed usually used for livestock and donated across Texas. McAllen is set to receive 100 kits next week.

However, timing is everything. Many are looking for a second type of test – rapid tests.

The product is promising, but it’s out of reach for many. Hardest hit states – New Jersey, New York, California – are expected to be the first to receive the rapid test.

Yet, Laredo announced a few days ago a purchase agreement for 5,000 rapid tests to open up a drive-thru clinic.

Watch the video above for the full report.