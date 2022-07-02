Experts Warn Hackers Could be Using Smart Devices to Harass Others

WESLACO – Hackers may be using smart devices to harass others.

Authorities say the devices are being used to torment victims of domestic abuse.

In one case, a woman ended up locked in her own home unable to get out – another showed a woman with a hidden camera in her smoke detector.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro explains how you can protect your household.

