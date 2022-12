EXPLAINER: How to donate to Tim's Coats via QR code

You have until Friday, Dec. 16, to donate to Tim's Coats.

Channel 5 News is celebrating 40 years of Tim's Coats. Instead of collecting used coats and having them cleaned, we are now asking for a monetary donation to purchase new coats for Valley families in need.

To assist you in donating, Channel 5 News is providing a QR code to take you to our donation page.

Watch the video above to see anchorman Rudy Mireles explain how to use the QR code.