Extreme Heat Possible Factor in Brownsville House Fire

BROWNSVILLE – Investigators are sifting through the scene of a house fire in Brownsville to determine how the blaze started.

Brownsville fire officials said a 14-year-old neighbor alerted them of the fire around 5 p.m. on Monday. They responded to a home on the 300 block south of Oklahoma Road.

Cameron County Deputy Fire Marshal Juan Ramos said there was electricity running to the home.

"Our first process is to try to look at the electrical, to see if there was any electrical problems," he said. "The structure did have electricity at the time. We're going to try to rule that out and continue from there."

The family renting the home wasn't in the house when it caught fire, but they lost all their belongings and their two pets are missing.

Although fire investigators said there is a possibility that extreme heat may have been a factor, they are not ruling out the possibility of arson.