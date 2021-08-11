Face masks to be mandatory on Mission CISD school buses

Photo credit: MGN Online

Masks will be required on all Mission CISD buses, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday.

Each Mission CISD bus will have a supply of masks to any student who doesn't have one.

The mask mandate does not apply to school buildings, only buses, the district said in a news release. The district said it will continue to encourage masks in all buildings.

“School buses are the most confined spaces our students may find themselves in,” Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez said in a statement. “So being able to add this additional safety measure of masks during their times on buses will help control possible exposure during those times. We will continue to strongly encourage everyone entering our facilities to wear a mask and will continue to work with our partners in voicing our concerns about the Governor not allowing mask mandates in schools when the use of masks has been proven effective in helping control the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.”

Mission CISD is following federal orders provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and will require all students to wear a mask while riding school buses. Gov. Abbott's Exec. Order won't allow mask mandates in our buildings. We will strongly encourage masks in all bldgs. pic.twitter.com/tAYEFXXsP4 — Mission CISD (@MissionCISD) August 11, 2021

Mission CISD says it's taking a number of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: