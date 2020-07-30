Fallen power lines pose dangers after electricity is restored
More than 100,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley lost power during Hurricane Hanna.
Many waited days for electricity to be restored. Others are still waiting.
For Ricardo Martinez, though, power was just part of the problem.
AEP Texas restored power to Martinez's house on Sunday. Crews, however, hadn't arrived to fix a fallen power line — it'd become tangled up in a tree that fell near his home.
"It's nerve-wracking. Nerve-wracking big time. Just knowing that we have a live wire on top of the roof is, like, scary because we don't know if it's going to arc, it's going to start sparking or something," Martinez said.
He called AEP Texas on Tuesday. Martinez said AEP Texas promised to send someone, but no one showed up.
Channel 5 News reporter Tony Velasquez Jr. called AEP Texas on Martinez's behalf.
After the call, AEP Texas fixed the fallen power line.
Watch the video for the full story.
