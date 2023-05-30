Families remember their loved ones at RGV State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day

Many across the country paid tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day.

Fallen service members in the Rio Grande Valley were also honored as families came to pay tribute to their loved ones at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Among those vesting the cemetery was Hermenia Garza, who visited the final resting place of her husband, Federico.

“Life was hard here, finding work was hard, that's why he went,” Garza said.

The cemetery first opened 16 years ago.

“[Federico] was the third person buried here,” Garza recalled.

Also resting at the cemetery is Rodrigo Javier Fabela. His sister, Patty, visited him.

“He was 49, he passed away Nov. 13, 2022,” Patty said. “He was my role model. After I graduated, I wasn't too sure what to do, so I joined the Navy."

This cemetery will continue growing as the years go on, to serve as a place for families to honor the lives and service of their loved ones.