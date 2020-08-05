Family contending with flooding near La Feria

A family near La Feria is still contending with flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna and recent rainstorms.

Veronica Huerta's grandparents built homes near La Feria, where many members of the family still live.

Hurricane Hanna flooded the area, leaving her grandmother's home, her aunt's home and her parents' home surrounded by water.

"This is a ridiculous way to live," Huerta said. "And, if it was your family, I'm sure you wouldn't like that."

Cameron County is working to address flooding in the area.

