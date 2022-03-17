Family continues to recover after deadly fire near Mission

A family is still recovering after a fire last November burned down their house and left one woman dead.

Consuelo Hedstrom spent weeks in a San Antonio hospital after the fire burned 40% of her body. The fire killed her mother.

There is nothing left on the lot where their mobile home stood except ash.

"I ran to my mom’s room, it was engulfed with fire already,” Hedstrom recalled. “She was in a wheelchair, so I went in to pull her out of there."

Hedstrom’s son – Jose Ibara – said his mother barely made it out herself.

"The doctor said it was a whole miracle that she made it through, that it was very tragic, and luckily we have her."

The family is now trying to start over from the ground up. Hedstrom said they need a house with furniture and clothes because everything they owned was in the home that burned down.

Hedstrom’s sister lent her and her husband a mobile home that doesn’t have AC.

“They really don't have a place to stay,” Ibarra said. “She gets upset every time we talk about it."

Those hoping to assist the family in getting back on their feet can call 802-448-4294.