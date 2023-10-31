Family Faith Festival set for Saturday in city of Hidalgo

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is inviting the public to their Family Faith Festival and Cielo Abierto Concert.

The event, set for Saturday at the Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo, is free and family-friendly. The event kicks off with a festival that begins on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.

Activities at the festival include loteria, exhibits and free health screenings.

A Catholic concert that leads to a Eucharistic Adoration will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

