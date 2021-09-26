Family mourns Army veteran who died of COVID-19

An Army veteran from the Rio Grande Valley died of COVID-19 while visiting his family in El Paso.

On top of grieving, the family of Pedro “Pete” Sandoval is facing the challenge of bringing his body home.

Sandoval served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was helping his son move to El Paso when he tested positive for the virus.

“My dad was very caring,” his daughter, Mia Sandoval said. “He was always there for each of us no matter what it was."

A GoFundMe has been set up to bring Sandoval’s body back home to Weslaco. Due to his retirement status, the VA will not cover all expenses.