Family of man killed outside Brownsville funeral home increase reward for information
The family of the man killed outside a funeral home in Brownsville has increased the reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.
Gerardo Gonzalez was killed on February 2 after being stabbed in the parking lot of Sunset Funeral Home. The family has increased the reward to $6,000 for any information; they were previously offering $2,000.
Police said Gonzalez was leaving a bar across the street from the funeral home when he got into a fight. It is unknown what led to the altercation.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
