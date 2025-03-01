Family of man killed outside Brownsville funeral home increase reward for information

The family of the man killed outside a funeral home in Brownsville has increased the reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Gerardo Gonzalez was killed on February 2 after being stabbed in the parking lot of Sunset Funeral Home. The family has increased the reward to $6,000 for any information; they were previously offering $2,000.

Police said Gonzalez was leaving a bar across the street from the funeral home when he got into a fight. It is unknown what led to the altercation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.