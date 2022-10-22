x

Family of retired army veteran gifted new home

Friday, October 21 2022
By: Jay McCully

A local veteran and his family will spend their first night in their new home.

The home was gifted to retired U.S. Army specialist Jacob Sanchez and his wife and their six children.

The home comes fully furnished for free thanks to a partnership between Operation Finally Home, HEB, Courtesy Homes, and McCoy's Building Supply.

The Sanchez family said they were beyond excited to see their new home, and called it a blessing they look forward to making memories in.

