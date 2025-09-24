Family of slain Donna High School student reacts to guilty verdict

The family of a Donna High School student who was fatally shot in January 2020 said they finally have closure.

Relatives of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo were in court Wednesday as Castillo’s suspected killer was found guilty of murder.

Castillo was fatally shot on Jan. 12, 2020 and his body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

According to previous reports, Carlos Julian Contreras was arrested after bullet casings were found in his truck, and investigators learned that Contreras and Castillo had been arguing over money linked to “criminal activity.”

Contreras was taken into custody after the verdict was read, and is set to be sentenced on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Castillo’s family said they forgive Contreras, and they owe that to God.

“We felt, no matter what no matter what the verdict was going to be, we knew forgiveness was gonna bring peace to everybody's hearts because Jesus forgives us, so we need to forgive everyone,” Sandy Patlan — a relative of Castillo’s — said.

The family also said they know Castillo is looking down at them with a smile because of the verdict.

Castillo’s family said they will hold a vigil in honor of Castillo outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.