Alamo man found guilty of killing Donna High School student

A 23-year-old Alamo man was found guilty in the January 2020 death of a Donna High School student.

Carlos Contreras was charged in the death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo. Jurors returned with the guilty verdict Wednesday after over four hours of deliberations.

Sentencing for Contreras is set for Monday, Sept. 29. He faces up to life in prison.

Castillo was fatally shot on Jan. 12, 2020 and his body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

According to previous reports, Contreras was arrested after bullet casings were found in his truck, and investigators learned that Contreras and Castillo had been arguing over money linked to “criminal activity.”

During closing arguments, the defense told the jury that there is reasonable doubt that Contreras is innocent. The defense reminded jurors that evidence shown in court — including articles of clothing — were submitted for evidence 10 days after the search warrant was executed.

The defense questioned why evidence took so long to be collected, and previously argued that the evidence was tainted.

The defense also reminded jurors that investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office did not collect DNA samples from Contreras’ white truck and clothing that were used in the murder.

The state showed messages and photos of Contreras holding a handgun, and brought up previous testimony that Contreras had been told that Castillo wanted to rob him.

Prosecutors also told the jury no other witness that was interrogated by authorities ever mentioned Jorge Veliz.

Veliz is the man that a witness previously testified was the one actually responsible for Castillo’s death.

Miranda Luna, Contreras’ common-law wife, told jurors she witnessed Contreras shoot Castillo after Veliz forced him to do so.

During a news conference following Contreras' arrest, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Contreras admitted to picking up Castillo and driving him and another man identified as “Jorge” to the area south of Donna Lake. Contreras claimed "Jorge" was the one who fatally shot Castillo, but the sheriff said investigators don’t believe a “Jorge” exists.

During opening statements, it was revealed that Veliz is the same "Jorge" that Contreras was referring to. Veliz is not facing any charges connected to Castillo’s murder

During his testimony, Veliz said he is currently on probation on human smuggling charges, and the defense argued that Veliz was asked to testify in exchange for having his human smuggling charges dismissed.

