Family's home destroyed in overnight storm in Santa Elena

It has been an emotional day for one Starr County family after Monday night’s heavy storm.

A Santa Elena homeowner’s roof, windows and family playground were destroyed.

“My grandkids playground was torn down completely,” said homeowner Jorge Rivas. “That’s what really, really hurts.”

Nearly 20 years of memories were taken away from this family.

“That’s the first thing they asked me this morning if the playground was okay,” said Rivas. “I said, 'No, it’s messed up.'" Rivas said he lived in his home for 62 years, but he’s never seen a storm do so much damage.

Two trees came in through the roof during the storm, followed by the hail that destroyed several windows. The damage has left Rivas and family cleaning up since 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s been a lot of work and stressful,” said Rivas. “I’ve got my son and his brother-in-law helping out. I had my brother come with a big tractor and remove some of the trees that were in the way.”

Although the memories from the original playground can never be replaced, Rivas says he plans to build a new one and will slowly fix up the damaged pieces of his home.