Family searching for Tyler woman last seen in Alamo

Danna Malone is searching for answers after her sister went missing almost two weeks ago in the city of Alamo.

“Everyone is worried about her,” Malone said. “We are a very close-knit family, and we're just all extremely concerned."

Laura McKeown, 52, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15 near Cesar Chavez and Sioux roads in Alamo.

McKeown is from Tyler, Texas, and was in the Rio Grande Valley with her boyfriend to work with a traveling carnival, Malone said.

“She seemed to be so happy,” Malone said. “At first, [she was] sending us pictures. Then, sometime in mid to end of January, she was asking for prayer."

Malone says she last spoke to her sister the day before she reported her missing.

“That's the last we've heard of her, and it's not in her nature to not contact her two daughters that live here in Tyler,” Malone said.

Malone says her sister was going through a bout of depression just before their last contact, it's why she's worried about her sister’s wellbeing.

Those concerns are now growing after Malone says her sister’s phone was found.

“We feel helpless. We feel absolutely helpless because we are so far away,” Malone said.

McKeown was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater with a hoodie. She is 5'08 and weighs 150 lbs.

Those who have any information on Laura McKeown’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

