Family, supporters of Valley woman on death row continue efforts to halt execution

A second public rally for a Valley woman on death row was held on Monday at the Cameron County Courthouse.

Melissa Lucio's mother pleaded for her daughter's life to be spared during Monday's rally. Lucio was convicted in 2008 of killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

Family members, friends, and advocates waited in the lobby of the courthouse, hoping to personally deliver a petition with over 30,000 signatures to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, asking him to withdraw the execution warrant set for April 27.

One of Lucio's attorneys, Tivon Schardel, says an appeal court granted her a new trial for the initial conviction but says the decision was reversed last year.

