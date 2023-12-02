Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs

Excitement was felt throughout the streets of Brownsville on Friday.

That excitement grew throughout the day as spectators prepared for Friday night’s historic playoff game between the Veterans Memorial Chargers and the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers.

“They need to get excited, they need to feel that excitement from the community,” Spanky's Burgers Sandra Saenz said.

Spanky’s is being used as a hub for fans to watch the game together, happening half a mile away from the restaurant at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The support can be seen throughout the city, Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal said.

“It's been a beautiful outcry of support,” Leal added.

