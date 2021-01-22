Fashion designers from the Valley help create Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit

Rio Grande Valley native Arturo Castaneda-Contreras owns Story Tellers and Manufacturing Company, a fashion design business in New York.

When New York fashion designer Christopher John Rogers asked Castañeda to help create the Inauguration Day outfit for Vice President Kamala Harris, he accepted without hesitation.

"It was really intense," Castañeda said. "I think they got a short notice, so that meant a short notice for us. We ended up sewing the dress, made the pattern for the dress and then we made the pattern for the top coat and the pattern for the blazer."

Daesha Cano, a 22-year-old Pharr native and graduate of South Texas College, also helped with the special outfit.

"We cut the top coat together," Cano said. "In the midst of it, I was like 'Oh my God I'm really cutting it.' Like who would've thought?"

Watch the video for the full story.