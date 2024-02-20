Fatal auto-pedestrian crash under investigation in Pharr

Photo credit: MGN Online

No charges are expected to be filed after a 54-year-old man died Tuesday following an auto pedestrian crash in Pharr, officials said.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 5800 block of S. Cage Boulevard Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to the crash, city spokesman Michael Martinez said.

The driver involved in the crash stopped to render aid and remained at the location as police arrived, Martinez added.

The pedestrian has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, Martinez said.