Fatal shooting investigation underway in Mission

A still from surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle. Photo credit: Mission Police Department.

A 25-year-old man died following a Monday shooting, according to the Mission Police Department.

Mission police officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday at around 8:57 p.m. and found a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with “multiple bullet holes” on the 2400 block of frontage road, according to Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez.

A 25-year-old male victim with “several gunshot wounds” was located, Rodriguez said, adding that the victim died after he was hospitalized.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity.

Surveillance footage provided to Channel 5 News shows a blue, older model pickup truck with gray trimming at the bottom near the scene. Rodriguez identified it as the suspect’s vehicle.

Those with any information on the fatal shooting are urged to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.