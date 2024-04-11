Father and son hospitalized following McAllen house fire

A 72-year-old man and his son remain hospitalized in the ICU following a fire at their McAllen home.

Their home on Princeton Avenue caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Gracia, whose father, brother and nephew were inside the house, said her father was a hero.

Her 15-year-old nephew was able to escape the fire after her father woke him up. Her brother collapsed in the smoke, so her dad when back to the house to save his son, she said.

“He was not going to leave his son there, so he made sure he was able to bring him out,” Garcia said.

Doctors told Gracia her father had 15% of his body burned as a result of the fire.

Both men are in the ICU being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

“It's traumatic… we need him to fight and get better,” Gracia said.

Gracia says her parents built the home over 20 years ago. Their memories are gone, but she says nothing is more than important than her family getting better.

“Behind me, there is nothing,” Gracia said. “All this is materialistic things, but their health and lives are irreplaceable."

While the house was destroyed, a Bible was found left untouched by the fire.

Gracia said the Bible is a sign to lean on her faith.

“This is God, and he is with us in this time of need,” Gracia said. “Really what we need is to keep this family in prayers."

The McAllen Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that the home did not have smoke alarms.

An application to have a smoke alarm installed in your home for free is available online.

The city of Edinburg is also offering smoke alarms to qualifying families. The form is also available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.