Father arrested after toddler found wandering Edinburg street alone

Alex Hernandez. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 26-year-old man is in custody after admitting to the Edinburg Police Department that he had forgotten the child in his apartment overnight.

The toddler was found wandering an Edinburg neighborhood alone early Sunday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

Edinburg police officers found the toddler at the area of Fort Brown and Fort Hood avenues Sunday at around 8 a.m. and attempted to locate the parents, the spokesperson said.

A man identified as Alex Hernandez arrived at the scene and said he was the child’s father.

“He informed officers that he had forgotten the child at his apartment,” a city spokesperson said in an email. “Following a brief investigation, officers determined that the toddler had been left alone overnight.”

Hernandez was placed in custody and faces a charge of abandoning and endangering a child, the spokesperson added.