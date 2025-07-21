Father arrested after toddler found wandering Edinburg street alone
A 26-year-old man is in custody after admitting to the Edinburg Police Department that he had forgotten the child in his apartment overnight.
The toddler was found wandering an Edinburg neighborhood alone early Sunday morning, according to a city spokesperson.
Edinburg police officers found the toddler at the area of Fort Brown and Fort Hood avenues Sunday at around 8 a.m. and attempted to locate the parents, the spokesperson said.
A man identified as Alex Hernandez arrived at the scene and said he was the child’s father.
“He informed officers that he had forgotten the child at his apartment,” a city spokesperson said in an email. “Following a brief investigation, officers determined that the toddler had been left alone overnight.”
Hernandez was placed in custody and faces a charge of abandoning and endangering a child, the spokesperson added.
More News
News Video
-
Farewell services underway for Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his...
-
Volunteers pick up 300 pounds of trash at SPI during beach cleanup
-
City of Pharr to distribute fans to Hidalgo County residents
-
City of Weslaco hosts Lemonade Day for young entrepreneurs
-
Elsa Volunteer Fire Department warns community about false fundraiser
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Day 3 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
-
Round 2 highlights from 2025 Pony League World Series in McAllen
-
RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series
-
Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas...
-
Highlights from Day 1 of 2025 Pony League International World Series