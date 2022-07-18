FBI Agents Raid Medical Center in Edinburg

EDINBURG – FBI agents raided a medical center in Edinburg on Friday.

Law enforcement presence was reported at a building located at the corner of Trenton and McColl roads around 9 a.m.

Special Agent Michelle Lee with the FBI confirms to CHANNEL 5 NEWS they’re conducting law enforcement activity at the Crosspoint Medical Clinic.

We learned patients were being turned away at the door.

Few details of the investigation have been disclosed.

Count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.