FBI issues warning for south Texas communities on cross-border kidnappings

Thousands of families are heading to Mexico for Christmas, and the FBI is issuing a warning to travelers.

Ahead of the anticipated holiday traffic, the FBI warns to report suspected international kidnappings; that warning issued specifically to south Texas communities.

The FBI advisory mentions resources available. They say in the event of a kidnapping, the nearest field office will assist. The agency says it has 96 field offices abroad.

There is a do not travel warning in effect for multiple states in Mexico because of crime and kidnapping, including Tamaulipas.

The FBI says if a kidnapping attempt happens while you're abroad, reach out to the U.S. Consulate Embassy or reach an FBI field office at 1-800-call-FBI.

Watch the video above for the full story.