FBI issues warning for south Texas communities on cross-border kidnappings
Thousands of families are heading to Mexico for Christmas, and the FBI is issuing a warning to travelers.
Ahead of the anticipated holiday traffic, the FBI warns to report suspected international kidnappings; that warning issued specifically to south Texas communities.
The FBI advisory mentions resources available. They say in the event of a kidnapping, the nearest field office will assist. The agency says it has 96 field offices abroad.
There is a do not travel warning in effect for multiple states in Mexico because of crime and kidnapping, including Tamaulipas.
The FBI says if a kidnapping attempt happens while you're abroad, reach out to the U.S. Consulate Embassy or reach an FBI field office at 1-800-call-FBI.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Two suspects wanted in connection with McAllen shooting that injured two people
-
Brownsville police: Drug bust leads to four arrests
-
FBI issues warning for south Texas communities on cross-border kidnappings
-
Candlelight vigil held for victim killed in a murder-suicide in McAllen
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game