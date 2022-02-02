x

Feb. 2, 2022: Temperatures in the 80s today, cold front blowing in Thursday

3 hours 35 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 7:12 AM February 02, 2022 in Weather

Today is the last warm today for a long time. Highs will be mostly in the 80s this afternoon. Expect a breezy afternoon. A strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning.

Follow KRGV Weather on Facebook for the latest weather updates, or download our free KRGV Weather app

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days