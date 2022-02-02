Feb. 2, 2022: Temperatures in the 80s today, cold front blowing in Thursday
Today is the last warm today for a long time. Highs will be mostly in the 80s this afternoon. Expect a breezy afternoon. A strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning.
