Federal funding secured to restore Roma-Miguel Alemán Suspension Bridge

Federal funding has been secured to renovate a nearly 100-year suspension bridge that connects the city of Roma with Ciudad Miguel Alemán across the border.

The Roma-Miguel Alemán Suspension Bridge has been closed for decades, but millions in federal funding could bring it back to life.

“The bridge means everything to us because it's not only just a means of transportation, but it symbolizes growth and prosperity, a transfer of a better life on both sides of the border,” Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.

During a Wednesday ceremony, Congressman Henry Cuellar joined Roma city officials to announce the release of $5 million in federal funding for restoration efforts.

“It’s not only trade, but it's cementing this important relationship between the U.S. and Mexico,” Cuellar said.

City leaders expect environmental studies, and phase one construction to begin within the year.

Roma officials said a restored bridge will attract tourists, while opening new lanes for commercial traffic.

