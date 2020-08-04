Federal government extends funding for Texas National Guard to fight COVID-19
The federal government will fund the Texas National Guard until the end of 2020, covering the cost of deploying soldiers to fight COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the decision on Tuesday.
"The Texas National Guard plays a vital role in our response and recovery efforts, and I thank President Trump for extending this federal funding,” Abbott said in a news release. "The Lone Star State remains vigilant in our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and we will continue to work alongside our federal partners to keep Texans safe."
Abbott activated the Texas National Guard in March. Soldiers have provided assistance with COVID-19 testing, sanitized medical facilities and provided support to health care workers, among other tasks.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit McAllen for briefing on new COVID-19...
-
Health experts say there's no evidence mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19
-
Federal government extends funding for Texas National Guard to fight COVID-19
-
BBB warns against bad contractors after Hurricane Hanna
-
Amid pandemic, TV and radio stations in Mexico will broadcast educational programming