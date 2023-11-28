Federal grant to help Mission Police Department hire more officers

The Mission Police Department is working to hire more officers thanks to a federal grant.

The department received a $1 million grant from the Department of Justice. The money will be used to hire eight officers.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres says the extra manpower will help lower response time. The money will also be used for community policing programs.

Torres said the department applied for the federal grant money. They currently have 188 officers on the force.