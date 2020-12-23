Federal judge hears Texas lawsuit challenging DACA's legality

A federal judge did not immediately issue a ruling after a court hearing in the Texas lawsuit challenging the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Associated Press reports.

Despite U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis declaring DACA legal, this lawsuit is different.

Attorney for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) Jorge De La Fuente said the state of Texas is arguing that DACA recipients cause irreparable harm because they use public benefits.

That claim that is false, according to Nina Perales, lead attorney for the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund who said there is zero evidence of funds being spent on DACA recipients by the state.

Watch the video for the full story.