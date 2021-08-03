Federal judge temporarily blocks Abbott's order allowing troopers to stop vehicles with migrants
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas from allowing Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants, Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone granted the Department of Justice's request for a temporary restraining order on Abbott's executive order targeting the transportation of undocumented immigrants, stating that it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Last Wednesday, Gov. Abbott signed the executive order, allowing DPS troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants.
In a statement, Abbott said that the executive order would "reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities."
In the order issued Tuesday, Cardone said the U.S. is "likely to prevail on its claims that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order violates the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution," adding that the order conflicted and posed an obstacle to federal immigration law and directly regulates the federal government's operation.
The temporary restraining order is in effect until August 13.
