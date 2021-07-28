Gov. Abbott issues executive order restricting transportation of migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.
The executive order also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle that they believe could be in violation and re-route it back to its point of origin or entry, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in the community, Abbott stated in the release.
The order was made after Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez released a statement saying that due to multiple reports of migrants being released with COVID, he's calling on federal immigration officials to stop releasing them into the community.
