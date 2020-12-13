Feds: Drug Trafficking Org. Used Sports Bar to Move Cocaine
UPDATE (8/21): Federal officials say a drug trafficking organization used a sports bar to move cocaine.
The Drug Enforcement Administration took the lead on the raid.
A criminal complaint became public and claims the Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization worked inside Danny’s Bar and Grill.
Michael Anthony Valdez and Alfonso Trejo were arrested as a result.
EDINBURG – Federal, state and local law enforcement are conducting an investigation at a sports bar in Edinburg.
Five agencies, including Edinburg police and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, responded to Danny’s Sports Bar & Grill located along University Dr. Friday afternoon.
At least two people were taken into custody, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
