Feds: Drug Trafficking Org. Used Sports Bar to Move Cocaine

UPDATE (8/21): Federal officials say a drug trafficking organization used a sports bar to move cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took the lead on the raid.

A criminal complaint became public and claims the Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization worked inside Danny’s Bar and Grill.

Michael Anthony Valdez and Alfonso Trejo were arrested as a result.

-----

EDINBURG – Federal, state and local law enforcement are conducting an investigation at a sports bar in Edinburg.

Five agencies, including Edinburg police and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, responded to Danny’s Sports Bar & Grill located along University Dr. Friday afternoon.

At least two people were taken into custody, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch the video above for more information.