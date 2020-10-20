Fiesta de Palmas implementing changes due to COVID-19
Due to the coronavirus, this year’s Fiesta de Palmas will implementing new safety protocols.
Here are some of the changes visitors can expect:
• Every visitor that isn’t family or groups of friends must be at a safe distance from one another.
• Only close family members will be able to purchase a space in front of the stage for $40 and will be limited to eight people per space.
• Each group will be separated by 10 feet.
• Food trucks will serve drive-thru style and curbside.
• Some live performances will be streamed online, to avoid larger crowds.
Visitors can also expect face coverings, temperature checks and one way pedestrian traffic.
Alberto Alcazar, a promotor for First Row Promotions said he didn’t think anybody was prepared for a situation like this.
“I think we’re learning, reinventing ourselves and modifying what we would do normally do,” Alcazar said.
