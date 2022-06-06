Finalists selected for third annual startup Texas Pitch Summit

In Brownville, from 30 applicants down to 9.

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation selected the finalist for their third annual startup Texas Pitch Summit.

This year, those finalists will get to present their businesses in person to judges in 10 days.

The last two years were done virtually because of the pandemic.

The winner will receive $25,000 in seed funding and mentorship from Brownsville's e-bridge Center for Business & Commercialization.

The program is a part of Brownsville's efforts to increase entrepreneurship in the Valley.