Finalists selected for third annual startup Texas Pitch Summit

2 hours 10 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 4:53 PM June 06, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

In Brownville, from 30 applicants down to 9.

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation selected the finalist for their third annual startup Texas Pitch Summit.

This year, those finalists will get to present their businesses in person to judges in 10 days.

The last two years were done virtually because of the pandemic.

The winner will receive $25,000 in seed funding and mentorship from Brownsville's e-bridge Center for Business & Commercialization.

The program is a part of Brownsville's efforts to increase entrepreneurship in the Valley.

