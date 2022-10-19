Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission

It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet.

The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19.

The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the Federal Cares Act.

"If they are past due for two months, and they are still in need of assistance, what we do is pay those two months, bring it up to date," Community Development Director Joanne Longoria said.

For more information, residents can stop by the center for Education Economic Development on north Bryan road Wednesday between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mission residents must bring a driver's license, social security card, and proof of financial struggles to determine eligibility.