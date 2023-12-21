Fire at old Hidalgo County jail contained

No injuries were reported Thursday after a fire broke out at the old Hidalgo County jail in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The building — located at 3101 S. Closner Blvd. — is being used as an archived document and surplus property storage site for multiple Hidalgo County departments, according to the release.

Edinburg city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the building was unoccupied and that "the blaze has been difficult to extinguish because old documents are stored there, feeding the flames."

Lerma said about 100 firefighters responded to the fire and multiple agencies provided mutual aid.

Those agencies included the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office, McAllen Fire Department, Mission Fire Department, Weslaco Fire Department, Alamo Fire Department, San Juan Fire Department, Donna Fire Department, Pharr Fire Department, Alton Fire Department and Med-Care EMS.

The cause of the fire remain sunder investigation.

According to Hidalgo County Multimedia Coordinator Jaclyn Treviño, the extent of the damage and departments affected is being assessed.

“We are thankful for all the first responders who came to our assistance during Hidalgo County’s time of need. I am very happy that no injuries were reported, but as we celebrate the holidays, let us all keep in mind the importance of fire safety,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez state din the news release.

The City of Edinburg and the Hidalgo County fire marshal's office will handle the investigation into the fire.