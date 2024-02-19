Fire Near Los Fresnos Burns 15 Acres of Land, 2 State Vehicles Lost

UPDATE (8/9): The fire which sparked at a ranch near Los Fresnos caused two vehicles from the Texas Animal Health Commission to be totaled.

Brownsville fire officials say one of the vehicle's hot catalytic converter, along with the dry grass, created perfect conditions to ignite a grass fire.

It took more than 10,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the commission says the staff was conducting routine cattle fever tick surveillance at the time. Their work will continue uninterrupted.

-----

LOS FRESNOS – Officials say a fire broke out near Los Fresnos due to a vehicle which was idling on the grass.

It was originally believed that the fire was caused by a controlled agriculture burn.

Brownsville Deputy Fire Chief Ricardo Najera says two vehicles from the Texas Animal Health Commission were lost as a result.

Brownsville and Los Fresnos fire departments responded to the scene.

