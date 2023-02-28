Fire weather watch to go into effect Thursday

This week's weather is raising the chance of a wildfire in the Rio Grande Valley.

A fire weather watch is expected to go into effect Thursday afternoon. The latest drought map shows all four Valley counties are in moderate to severe drought right now.

Strong wind gusts are also in the forecast.

“Right now, we have everything in alignment for us to have some critical fire weather,” Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Coordinator James Degrazia said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says it is working with local agencies in case a wildfire does break out.

The public is recommended to do their part to prevent wildfires by not throwing out their cigarette butts or parking on dry grass.