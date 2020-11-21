First and Goal Friday - 11/20
Friday Night's Scores
4A Division II - Area Round
Navarro 52, Raymondville 18
3A Division 1 - Area Round
Llano 49, Lyford 16
TAPPS - First Round
St. Joseph Academy 56, Lutheran South 48
32-6A
Harlingen 30, San Benito 27 - OT
31-6A
PSJA North 28, PSJA 0
Edinburg Vela 33, Edinburg North 10
16-5A Division I
McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen High 31
Brownsville Pace 41, Brownsville Porter 14
Brownsville Veterans at Weslaco East - PPD to 11/23
16-5A Division II
Sharyland Pioneer 49, Mission Veterans 35
