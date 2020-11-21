x

First and Goal Friday - 11/20

By: Alex Del Barrio

Friday Night's Scores

4A Division II - Area Round

Navarro 52, Raymondville 18

3A Division 1 - Area Round

Llano 49, Lyford 16

TAPPS - First Round

St. Joseph Academy 56, Lutheran South 48

32-6A

Harlingen 30, San Benito 27 - OT

31-6A

PSJA North 28, PSJA 0

Edinburg Vela 33, Edinburg North 10

16-5A Division I

McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen High 31

Brownsville Pace 41, Brownsville Porter 14

Brownsville Veterans at Weslaco East - PPD to 11/23

16-5A Division II

Sharyland Pioneer 49, Mission Veterans 35

