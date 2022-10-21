First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
Thursday, October 20
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg North
|18
|PSJA High
|8
|FINAL
|La Joya
|21
|Edinburg High
|45
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|15
|Nikki Rowe
|52
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|47
|Brownsville Rivera
|14
|FINAL
|Brownsville Lopez
|0
|Harlingen South
|71
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|28
|Falfurrias
|22
|FINAL
