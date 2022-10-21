x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

2 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 10:37 PM October 20, 2022 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Brandon Benitez

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

Thursday, October 20

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Edinburg North 18 PSJA High 8 FINAL
La Joya 21 Edinburg High 45 FINAL
Rio Grande City 15 Nikki Rowe  52 FINAL
Weslaco 47 Brownsville Rivera 14 FINAL
Brownsville Lopez 0 Harlingen South 71 FINAL
Rio Hondo  28 Falfurrias 22 FINAL
