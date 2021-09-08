x

First & Goal Power Poll: Week Two

5 hours 33 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, September 07 2021 Sep 7, 2021 September 07, 2021 10:39 PM September 07, 2021 in Sports- Power Poll
By: Alex Del Barrio
6A
1. Edinburg Vela (2-0)
2. Harlingen So. (2-0) 
3. San Benito (2-0)  
4. PSJA North (2-0) 
5. Los Fresnos (1-0) 
6. Harlingen (1-1) 
Sub-6A
1. Mercedes (2-0)
2. Weslaco East (1-0) 
3. Port Isabel (2-0) 
4. Rio Hondo (2-0) 
5. La Feria (1-0) 
6. Rio Grande City (2-0) 
