Five decades after he fought in Vietnam, veteran becomes a United States citizen
At 19 years old, Ruben Sanchez didn't hesitate when the United States government asked him to fight in Vietnam.
He joined the U.S. Army, which awarded Sanchez the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Sanchez, though, didn't become a United States citizen until Friday — more than fifty years after his military service ended.
